Explosion at Natanz nuclear facility

An explosion was heard at the Natanz nuclear facility heard Saturday night, the Iranian Student News Agency reported.

Residents of Badrod and Husseinabad in Iran report hearing the explosion.

According to Sputnik, the blast has not yet been confirmed by officials.

The explosion occurred as talks on the renewal of a nuclear deal between Iran and global powers continue.

Reuters quoted a student news agency as saying that the explosion had been heard in the sky above the town of Natanz, but noted that official confirmation has not yet been issued.

"Local sources have reported hearing a large explosion in the Natanz sky. No official source has yet confirmed or denied the report," websites, including Faraunews, quoted the Daneshju (Student) News Agency as reporting.