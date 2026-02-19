Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview made public on Wednesday, warned that any new US strike on the Islamic Republic of Iran would lead to serious consequences.

Lavrov called for restraint and a solution that would enable Tehran to pursue what it describes as a peaceful nuclear program.

The interview with Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya television was aired just one day after US and Iranian negotiators held indirect talks in Geneva. These discussions were aimed at heading off a mounting crisis between Washington and the regime in Tehran.

"The consequences are not good. There have already been strikes on Iran on nuclear sites under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency. From what we can judge there were real risks of a nuclear incident," Lavrov said in the interview, as quoted by Reuters.

The Russian diplomat also pointed to the broader regional sentiment. "I am carefully watching reactions in the region from Arab countries, Gulf monarchies. No one wants an increase in tension. Everyone understands this is playing with fire," he stated.

Lavrov suggested that boosting tensions could undo positive steps taken in recent years, specifically pointing to the improved relations between Iran and its neighbors, most notably Saudi Arabia.

Lavrov claimed that Arab nations are sending signals to Washington that "clearly calling for restraint and a search for an agreement that will not infringe on Iran's lawful rights and ... guarantee that Iran has a purely peaceful nuclear enrichment program."

He concluded by reaffirming Russia's ties with the regime. Russia remains in close and regular contact with Iran's leaders, Lavrov said, adding, "We have no reason to doubt that Iran sincerely wants to resolve this problem on the basis of observing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty."

The warning from Moscow comes as the US continues to appear to be advancing its military preparations, even during talks with Iran.

On Wednesday, CBS News reported that top national security officials have informed Trump that the United States military is prepared for potential strikes against Iran as early as this Saturday.

However, sources familiar with the high level discussions told CBS News that the timeline for any potential action is likely to extend beyond this coming weekend.

President Trump has not yet reached a final decision regarding whether to move forward with the strikes, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters of national security. The ongoing conversations were described as fluid, with the White House carefully weighing the risks of escalation against the political and military consequences of restraint.

One source in the US administration, who was quoted by The Telegraph, said there was now a 90 percent chance of war in the coming weeks. An Israeli former intelligence chief cited in the same report said he believed the strike would take place within days.

Meanwhile, a senior official told the Reuters news agency on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel on February 28.

According to the official, Rubio is expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the visit to discuss Iran.

The report further said that Iran is expected to submit a written proposal on how to avoid its standoff with the United States following talks held in Geneva on Tuesday.

A senior US official told Reuters that top national security advisers met in the White House Situation Room to discuss Iran and were told all US forces deployed to the region should be in place by mid-March.