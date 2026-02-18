Iran was elected today to the position of vice-chair of the United Nations Charter Committee- a committee that deals with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and explores ways to "strengthen the Charter."

The appointment was approved at the committee's opening meeting, as part of the adoption of the executive composition through an agreed process and without a vote.

The Charter Committee is a special committee of the UN Legal Committee, which convenes once a year. In practice, it is a forum that has difficulty promoting practical steps due to the requirement of consensus, but in recent years it has become an arena for political confrontations and harsh criticism of Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticized the move, saying: "This is a moral absurdity. A country that systematically violates the basic principles of the UN cannot sit in a leadership position that deals with strengthening them. The UN cannot continue to grant legitimacy to regimes that violate the very principles of its own charter.