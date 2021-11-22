Jerusalem Arabs hold parade in honor of terrorist who committed Sunday's attack

Following Sunday’s terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem that left one person dead and three injured, residents of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat held a ‘march of support’ for Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, the terrorist who committed the attack and who was a resident of Shuafat.

Following evening prayers in the local Abu Ubaidah mosque, during which a special prayer was recited in honor of Abu Shkhaydam, the parade began, joined by numerous Hamas supporters waving Hamas flags and shouting their allegiance to the terrorist organization and their support for the Al-Khassam brigade, Hamas’ armed wing, as well as for Mohammed Deif, its leader.

The participants marched past Abu Shkhaydam’s home while pledging to continue to fight against the “occupation,” and to support further terrorist operations.

Abu Shkhaydam was already known to the security establishment as he was a former security prisoner. He worked as a teacher and educator of Islamic Culture in a Jerusalem school and held a Master’s degree in Islamic Law. He also served as a preacher in a number of Jerusalem-area mosques.

According to Hamas’ website, Abu Shkhaydam was one of Hamas’ leaders in the Shuafat neighborhood.