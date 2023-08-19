Attempted ramming attack in eastern Jerusalem: A vehicle accelerated on Friday evening towards Israel Police officers and Border Police officers who were operating in the Shuafat neighborhood following the death of a three-year-old who fell from the balcony of her home.

When the driver of the vehicle did not respond to the officers’ calls to stop and continued driving in their direction, the police officers responded by opening fire at the vehicle.

One of the occupants of the car, a Palestinian Arab resident of Hizme in his 20s, was seriously injured and evacuated for medical treatment. The police arrested another suspect who was sitting in the suspicious vehicle.

During the arrest of the suspects, rocks were thrown at the forces who responded by using riot dispersal means.

There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.

In a separate incident later on Friday evening, Border Police officers who were operating in the Silwan neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem opened fire at a 15-year-old Arab who threw a firebomb towards them.

The Arab was seriously injured and was evacuated for medical treatment. Police are investigating the incident.

