עסקת הנשק והתפיסה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Undercover Border Police in Jerusalem have arrested a suspect for arms dealing in eastern Jerusalem.

The suspect was arrested after police intelligence led to the use of undercover agents who carried out arms deals with him. The suspect is a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem.

Footage of the incident shows how, during the deal, the undercover officers purchased three handguns of different kinds from the suspect in the town of Anata. The suspect was arrested and questioned in the Jerusalem Border Police station.

Last week, a prosecutor’s statement was filed against the suspect, a man and his twenties, and an indictment is expected to be filed against him in the future.