Brooklyn Jewish woman asked ‘Are you a Jew?’ and then slapped

A Jewish woman in Brooklyn, New York was attacked and slapped in the face on Wednesday by a random assailant who accosted her.

According to the NYPD, at approximately 5 p.m. at 346 New York Avenue in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, the 41-year old woman was approached by another woman.

The assailant, a young woman in her 20s, asked the Jewish woman: “Are you a Jew?”

The assailant then attacked the victim, slapping her and causing cuts to her right hand.

The NYPD Hate Crime Unit is investigating the assault.

The suspect is described as a black female who is 5’4” and 120 pounds with long black hair.

The incident is the latest in a string of anti-Semitic attacks that have occurred in Brooklyn in recent weeks.

On October 22, a suspect was arrested by the NYPD for an anti-Semitic spitting attack that occurred the day before in Crown Heights.

In late October, the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit announced it had opened an investigation after a Jewish man Crown Heights was hit in the head with an unknown projectile.

According to a police report, a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata drove up to the victim. One of the occupants of the car fired an unknown projectile at him. The object left a laceration on the left side of his head.

On November, 4, a visibly pregnant 33-year old Jewish woman was assaulted by a man in Crown Heights while walking on Eastern Parkway. The man opened a juice bottle and threw it at her face. He also yelled, “You people disgust me.”

Several days later, a 25-year old Jewish man in Crown Heights was assaulted by five men, one of whom punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground. He then yelled, “You dirty Jew” at him.

