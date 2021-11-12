Crown Heights Jewish man punched in the face, called anti-Semitic slur

A Jewish man in Crown Heights, New York was assaulted by five men while walking down the street on Thursday.

The attack took place shortly after 8 p.m. when the 25-year old visibly Jewish man was on Empire Boulevard near Albany Avenue, ColLive reported.

According to a police report, five black males wearing backpacks accosted the victim. One of them punched him in the face, which knocked his glasses to the ground. He then yelled “you dirty Jew” at him.

After they attacked the victim, the assailants were seen fleeing down Albany Avenue and onto Montgomery Street, where the victim told police he lost track of them.

The Jewish man was not seriously injured. He was treated by emergency services at a nearby police precinct.

The assault is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

“Our [volunteers are] assisting NYPD Hate Crimes detectives with surveillance for a possible bias incident in Crown Heights this evening shortly after 8 p.m.,” Crown Heights Shomrim tweeted.

Upon learning of the attack, the New York/New Jersey chapter of the ADL reached out to law enforcement.

“We are taking note of this apparently anti-Semitic incident and reaching out to law enforcement to find out more,” they wrote on Twitter.

