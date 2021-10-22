Man arrested after anti-Semitic spitting attack in Crown Heights, New York

A suspect was arrested by the NYPD after an anti-Semitic spitting attack occurred in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn, New York on Thursday evening, CrownHeights.info reported.

“At 5:15 our Volunteers responded to Rutland/Troy area for a person that spat into a woman's face and yelled anti-Semitic slurs at her while she was waiting for her kid’s bus,” said Crown Heights Shomrim. “Thanks to collaboration of our volunteers and [NYPD 71 Precinct and the NYPD Hate Crimes unit], the subject is in police custody.”

The incident occurred when a Jewish woman was walking down the street to pick up her five-year old child from the school bus stop. A man, who was described as approximately 30-year old, followed her and spit in her face, a police report said.

The spit hit the woman in the eyes, nose and mouth.

The assailant also screamed expletives about Jews, and said, “Hitler should have killed you when he had the chance.”

Fearing for her safety, the victim called Crown Heights Shomrim and the NYPD.

The suspect was later seen walking down a nearby street. He was arrested and taken into custody by police.

The attack is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes unit.