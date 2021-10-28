Jewish man hit in head by projectile fired from car in Brooklyn

The NYPD hate crimes unit has opened an investigation after a Jewish man in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn, New York was hit in the head with an unknown projectile earlier in October, PIX11 reported.

According to a police report the incident took place at about 10:30 p.m. on October 11 when a 23-year old man who was identifiably Jewish was near the intersection of Montgomery Street and Albany Avenue.

A dark-colored Hyundai Sonata drove up to the victim. One of the occupants of the car fired an unknown projectile at him. The object left a laceration on the left side of his head, police said.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the victim being struck in the head and falling to the ground.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for the injury to his head.

The suspects drove off after firing the projectile, said police. They are looking for three male suspects between 20 and 30 years old.

The first was described by the NYPD as wearing a blue sweater and beige pants. The second was described as wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and yellow shoes. The third was described as wearing a red hooded sweater, black pants and black and white shoes.