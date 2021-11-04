NYPD searching for man who assaulted pregnant Jewish woman in Brooklyn

The NYPD is searching for a man who assaulted a visibly Jewish pregnant woman on Wednesday morning in Brooklyn, New York.

According to ColLive, the attack took place in the Crown Heights area as the 33-year old woman who was wearing traditional Chasidic clothing was walking on Eastern Parkway.

She was approached by a man who was about 40-years old, according to police. The man randomly walked up to the woman and accosted her, opening a juice bottle which he threw at the woman’s face.

The woman was covered in juice. She was otherwise uninjured.

The man yelled “You people disgust me” as he fled the scene.

The NYPD was called in to investigate a case of “menacing.”

Police said the suspect was a dark complexioned man of around the age of 40, who was six feet tall, and 200 pounds. He is described as having short black hair and dark colored eyes.

The NYPD hate crimes task force is now investigating the attack. So far, police have not found a suspect.

According to Brooklyn News 12, the Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the attack.