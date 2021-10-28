'Israel has become the most congested country in the world'

More internal strife in the Likud party, this time directed against former Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz: In conversation with Arutz Sheva, a senior Likud member has sharply criticized Katz’s management of the Transportation Ministry and accused him of turning Israel into one of the most congested countries in the world.

“Yisrael Katz was Transportation Minister for an entire decade, during which he turned the country into the most congested countries in the world – and now the Likud party is paying a huge price for his failures,” alleged the Likud source.

“Katz managed to turn Israel into a third-world country in this area, with our citizens forced to spend hours each day stuck in traffic,” he continued. “The damage this has caused to the Likud party is unprecedented.”

Though Israel has all but returned to normal with the waning of the coronavirus epidemic, the extensive repairs and upgrades to the infrastructure on Israel’s roads has led to widespread congestion, even outside rush-hours, and even outside the main population centers.

A study of the figures from the beginning of October using the Waze application shows that in comparison to February 2020, just before the disruptions caused by the epidemic began, Israeli roads are 26 percent more congested.