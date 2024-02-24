Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz (Likud) has responded to a call by the "independent" rapporteurs on behalf of the UN Human Rights Council to impose an arms embargo on the State of Israel.

"The 'Special Rapporteurs' of the UN Human Rights Council published a report calling for an arms embargo on Israel," Katz said. "Since the October 7 massacre, the UN has cooperated with Hamas terrorists and is trying to undermine Israel's right to defend itself and its citizens."

"Ignoring the war crimes, sexual crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Hamas terrorists constitutes a stain that cannot be erased on the UN as an organization and personally on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres himself."

LiorHaiat, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, added, "Israel is defending itself against the terrorists of Hamas, a murderous terror organization that calls for Israel's destruction."

"On October 7th, Hamas massacred more than 1,200 people and committed war crimes, crimes against humanity, and sexual crimes, as well as taking hostage more than 240 men, women and children, including babies and the elderly, of whom 134 are still being held hostage by that terrorist organization."

He stressed, "Even in the face of the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Hamas terrorists, Israel has acted, and will continue to act, in accordance with international law."

"Calls for an arms embargo on Israel are actually calls of support for the Hamas terrorist organization. Calls to stop intelligence sharing are calls to prevent the hostages being brought home.

"The Special Rapporteurs of the Human Rights Council have proven their anti-Israel obsession and biased positions long before the October 7 massacre. Since then, their impartiality, which is expressed by ignoring Hamas' war crimes and by legitimizing terrorism, has only intensified."