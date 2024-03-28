אחיו של החטוף מוחמד אלאטרש: שחררו קודם את הבנות משרד החוץ

Foreign Minister Israel Katz (Likud) met Thursday with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib in Kibbutz Nir Oz, Sderot, and the memorial site for those murdered in the Nova massacre.

Accompanied by residents of the kibbutz and representatives of the IDF, Katz presented to Lahbib the brutal actions carried out against civilian men, women, and children by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

In a moving meeting in Sderot, the family members of hostages Oded Lifshitz, Mohammed Alatrash, Yousef and Hamza a-Ziyadna, and of the murdered Judy Weinstein and Gadi Chagai called on the Belgian Foreign Minister to apply all pressure possible in order to bring their loved ones home.

Katz said, "I will continue to invite relatives of the hostages to all of my meetings with foreign ministers, so that they can tell their loved ones' stories and make their voices heard loud and clear. I will not stop until they are reunited with their loved ones."

Ibrahim and Salem Alatrash, father and brother of Mohammed, said, "Mohammed has 13 children and 22 siblings who have been waiting for him since that black Saturday of October 7. We ask that they all be brought home - first of all the girls. We need to apply pressure to free them all, but first of all the girls - what is happening to them there is horrific."

Ali a-Ziyadna, brother and uncle of hostages Yousef and Hamza, said, "We expected them to be released at 50 days, as Muslims. We thought that they will return at the holy Ramadan. We have no more energy, it's been six months already that we are waiting. Our mother is 85 years old, and her eyes are gone."

Rita Lifshitz, daughter-in-law of hostage Oded Lifshitz, said, "Oded was a true friend of the Palestinians. Every morning he took children, mothers, and fathers from Gaza to the hospital in Jerusalem to receive better medical care. When Oded comes back he will continue to fight for peace. We are warriors of peace, we want to live in peace and quiet."

"My good friend, Tamar Kedem Siman Tov, was supposed to be our new mayor, she was just 35 years old, murdered together with her husband and her three children by Hamas. In Gaza there are tens of thousands of children, mothers, and fathers who are dead - the world needs to know that Hamas and [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar are responsible for this. If he would return all the hostages - there would not be tens of thousands of dead in Gaza."

Ofri Chagai, niece of the murdered hostages Gadi Chagai and Judy Weinstein, said, "My relatives lived in Nir Oz for 30 years, they were a loving couple with children and grandchildren, and it all came to a halt on October 7."