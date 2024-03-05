Israel Allies Caucus Parliamentarians participated Monday in a behind-the-scenes security briefing and demonstration for peace in Judea and Samaria, organized by the Binyamin Regional Council.

The initiative underscored their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and prosperity of Jewish communities in the Biblical homeland.

By gaining firsthand insight into the security challenges facing these regions, the parliamentarians reaffirmed their dedication to supporting measures that promoted stability and safeguarded the well-being of residents. Their presence emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in maintaining peace and security in these historically significant areas.

Also on Monday, the Israel Allies Foundation's Annual Chairman's Conference held a lunch session with Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz (Likud) and parliamentarians from around the world. The gathering served as a platform for insight and crucial discussions surrounding Israel's current challenges and the imperative of international solidarity during the ruthless war against Hamas and Iranian proxy armies.

During the lunch session, Minister Israel Katz addressed the assembly, shedding light on the pressing issues confronting Israel amidst ongoing conflict. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Minister Katz underscored the unprecedented loss of lives on October 7th, reminiscent of the darkest chapters in history, the Shoah. He emphasized the critical importance of confronting extremist Jihadist movements relentlessly until their eradication, rallying support from allied nations to stand firm against antisemitism, and upholding Israel's inherent right to exist and defend itself.

As Minister Katz articulated the urgency of the moment, he called upon Israel's friends across the globe to join forces in the battle to secure the immediate release of the hostages, against antisemitic forces, and to bolster Israel's resilience in the face of adversity.

The convergence of global parliamentarians and Minister Katz marks a pivotal milestone in the ongoing dialogue surrounding Israel's security and the imperative of international cooperation in safeguarding its future.

"Our legislators are the backbone of the Israel Allies Foundation's work," stated Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation. "Their dedication and advocacy are instrumental in strengthening bonds with Israel worldwide, fostering solidarity, peace, and prosperity among nations. We are grateful for their unwavering commitment to standing with Israel."