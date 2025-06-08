Extensive infrastructure work is set to begin in the coming days at the a-Zaim checkpoint, which connects Jerusalem to Maale Adumim. The NIS 64 million project aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance security in the area. Completion is expected within two years.

As part of the upgrade, the checkpoint will expand from two inspection lanes to four. One lane will be designated for public transportation, and a new half-kilometer road will be constructed before the checkpoint to divert part of the traffic from the main inspection area.

Maale Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrah explained the upcoming changes, stating: "Travelers heading toward a-Zaim and Anata will turn right onto the new road, avoiding the main inspection lanes." He added that Israeli travelers coming from a-Zaim and Anata will be inspected via a separate route.

Heavy vehicle infrastructure will also be expanded, and additional inspection bays will be added. In addition, Israeli and Palestinian lanes will be separated to prevent mutual blockages. The upgrade will also include expanded parking areas and waiting zones.

The project marks the first phase of a broader regional transportation plan, which includes the construction of the Fabric of Life Road and Alternative Route 80. “At last, we can realize our strategic goal of moving the checkpoint further east,” Yifrah said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz called the project “significant for both security and transportation.” He stated, “As I have done in every previous role, I will continue to support the development of Maale Adumim in my position as Defense Minister.” According to Katz, the objective is “to strengthen the communities in the area and make them an integral part of Jerusalem.”

The construction work is expected to cause temporary traffic disruptions. Transportation authorities are advising drivers to plan alternative routes and monitor traffic updates. The exact start date of the project has not yet been announced.