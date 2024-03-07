Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz (Likud) on Thursday praised South Dakota for its decision to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) antisemitism definition.

Earlier this week, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed into law HB 1076, requiring the consideration of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism in investigations of unfair or discriminatory practices in the state.

"I commend the Governor of South Dakota, a true friend of Israel, on her decision to join 33 other states in the United States and adopt the IHRA definition which considers anti-Zionism as anti-Semitism, as an official law in her state," Katz wrote.

"Since October 7th, we see the hatred of Jews and the support for Hamas’ horrific acts of terror as a modern form of Jew hatred.

"They want to destroy the State of Israel because they want to destroy the Jewish people," he added.

"We are working with other states to adopt the definition and call on all other states in the US to adopt the definition of the International Task Force for the Preservation of the Memory of the Holocaust."