Mother duck and ducklings cause traffic jam on main highway
Traffic on Route 1 towards Jerusalem came to a standstill Tuesday as police temporarily halted vehicles to escort a mother duck and her ducklings across the highway. Watch.
Israel National News Jul 9, 2025, 12:16 PM (GMT+3)