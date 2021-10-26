IDF launches exercises to increase readiness on Gaza front

The Israeli military is set to launch a defensive exercise Tuesday, aimed at improving the IDF's readiness in the areas surrounding the Gaza Strip, an army spokesperson said Tuesday morning.

The defensive exercise will begin today (Tuesday) in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip and end tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

The exercise is intended to improve the IDF's readiness to defend along the Gaza Strip border, and will examine the way the lessons from Operation "Guardian of the Walls" are implemented, while exercising the forces' response to different scenarios of attacks by terrorist organizations from the Gaza Strip, including surprise attacks.

The exercise was planned in advance as part of the 2021 training program.

The IDF operates at all times to maintain readiness along the Gaza Strip border, with the sole goal of protecting the residents of the south.