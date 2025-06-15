Sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Eilat at 1:05 on Sunday morning, warning of a hostile aircraft infiltration in the city. A short time later, the IDF reported that one UAV launched toward Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF.

At 1:41 a.m., sirens rang out in several locations in the Arava region of southern Israel due to two UAVs that entered the area. Those UAVs were intercepted as well.

Additional sirens sounded in the northern Jordan Valley and the Jezreel Valley, warning of an aerial infiltration. That incident is still ongoing.