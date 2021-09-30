Terrorist bought an energy drink - and stabbed Jews

Israel Police have completed the investigation of a stabbing attack which occurred earlier this month near Jerusalem's Central Bus Station, and an indictment will be filed Thursday.

The terrorist, a 17-year-old Palestinian Authority Arab from Dir al-Asal near Hebron, arrived on September 13 at Jaffa Street, near the Central Bus Station. He then entered a business, where he used a knife to stab two civilians, who began struggling with him.

Border Police officers noticing the incident worked to reach the terrorist and neutralized the threat, thereby preventing additional civilians from suffering harm.

Large police forces under the command of Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene of the event, and following a situational assessment charged the Jerusalem District Central Unit with the task of investigating the attack.

As part of the investigation, evidence was collected, testimonies heard, and a variety of other investigative actions were taken, showing that the terrorist entered Israeli territory with a friend on the day of the attack, after telling his family that he was traveling to collect his salary from his place of work.

Investigators from the Jerusalem District's Central Unit tracked the route the terrorist took before the attack: First, he boarded the light rail train, traveling on it from the French Hill junction until the Central Bus Station, where he continued on foot along Jaffa Street and then bought himself a can of energy drink before turning around and heading towards the Central Station.

Later, the terrorist turned back and walked on Jaffa Street towards the business. He entered it and stabbed two young men multiple times, until he was neutralized by Border Police officers within a short time. As a result of the attack, the two civilians were injured and evacuated for medical treatment. The terrorist was arrested and transferred for medical treatment, and his arrest has been extended by the court several times since then.

During the investigation, police investigators discovered that the terrorist had published social media content which connected him to the Hamas terror organization and showed that he identified with various terror groups and acts of terror.

Upon completion of the police investigation and consolidation of the proofs against him, and will file both an indictment and a request that the terrorist remain under arrest until the completion of proceedings against him.