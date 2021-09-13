Stabbing attack at Jerusalem Central Bus Station

A terrorist carried out a stabbing attack at Jerusalem's Central Bus Station Monday afternoon.

Two person were reportedly wounded in the stabbing. The victims are in moderate condition.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized.

Senior Magen David medic Shlomi Pinchas said: "We arrived at the scene and there was a big commotion. The two wounded were lying unconscious and suffering from stab wounds. We provided them with advanced medical care in the field, which included bandages, stopping the bleeding and medication, and we quickly evacuated them to the hospital when they were in moderate condition."