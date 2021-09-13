'People ran out of the store screaming, and we went in'

The stabbing attack which left two Israelis moderately injured outside Jerusalem's Central Bus Station Monday afternoon was stopped when a Border Police officer saw what was happening and shot the terrorist.

The officer told Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman, "We saw a lot of people coming out of the store and screaming, and we went in with our weapons drawn. Two policewomen entered from one entrance, I entered from another entrance, and I recognized the terrorist from where I was standing."

Two 25-year-old men were moderately wounded in the stabbing and evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center. The terrorist, a 17-year-old Arab was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Public Security Minster Omer Bar-Lev praised the Border Police for quickly ending the attack. "Congratulations to the Border Police who successfully stopped the attack on the Jerusalem Central Bus Station. These are heroines who bravely sought contact with the terrorist and handled the situation professionally, quickly and efficiently."

"In addition to the neutralized terrorist, a 17-year-old resident of the Hebron area, the police arrested two people who assisted him. We are prepared for any scenario," Turgeman added.