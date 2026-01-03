The FBI has revealed details of how it prevented an attack planned for New Year's Eve in North Carolina. The U.S. attorney for the Western District of the state, Russ Ferguson, said on Friday that the plot was planned by 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant from the town of Mint Hill outside Charlotte.

According to the indictment, Christian planned to attack passersby inside a grocery store and a fast-food restaurant in North Carolina on New Year's Eve. Prosecutors said his motive was identification with ISIS.

The suspect was arrested on December 31 after being released from a specialized medical facility. During a search of his home, investigators found knives and hammers under his bed, as well as detailed lists describing the massacre he planned to carry out.

According to prosecutors, "The suspect's lists revealed that he wanted to harm Jews, Christians and members of the LGBT community, and planned to die as a 'holy martyr' by attacking officers who arrived at the scene." It was also reported that the plot was foiled after Christian began communicating online with an individual he believed was affiliated with ISIS, but who was actually an undercover government employee.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said, "During his online communications with the security officer, Christian said, 'I'll do jihad soon,' and declared that he is 'a soldier of the State,' meaning ISIS." It was also noted that Christian planned to attack a specific grocery store in North Carolina and even discussed acquiring a firearm to use along with the knives during the attack.

If convicted of the charges, Christian faces up to 20 years in prison.