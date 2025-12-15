A 23-year-old Israeli man, apparently mentally unstable, attempted to stab (two) soldiers at the Kedumim gas station this morning. An armed civilian neutralized him. No injuries were reported.

The young man was seriously injured and was taken to receive medical treatment after suspicions of being a terrorist were ruled out.

The Kedumim hotline issued a notice to residents that read: "Following a security incident at the gas station - do not approach the area! There is no entry or exit from the main gate and the Mitzpe Yishai neighborhood. Do not approach Kedumim Square at all."

The community later reported that Highway 55 had been opened to traffic, as had all of the community's gates.