Life sentence for terrorist who murdered Ludmilla Lipovsky

The Tel Aviv District Court on Sunday sentenced a terrorist to life imprisonment after convicting him of the murder of Ludmilla Lipovsky, an 83-year-old woman, in a stabbing attack in Herzliya.

The court sentenced Ibrahim Shalhoub, a 30-year-old resident of Tulkarem, to life in prison after finding him guilty of murder under aggravated circumstances as an act of terrorism. In addition, he was ordered to pay NIS 258,000 in compensation to the victim’s family.

In their ruling, the judges wrote that Shalhoub “exploited his permit to stay in Israel in order to carry out the attack, viciously assaulted the victim, and did not stop until he was neutralized by two Israel Post security guards."

The deadly attack took place about a year ago. The terrorist, a former collaborator with Israel’s security services, arrived on Kedoshai HaShoah Street in the city and stabbed the elderly woman.

Medical teams rushed to the scene and fought to save her life. She was evacuated in critical condition to Ichilov Hospital, where doctors were forced to pronounce her dead.