Bennett leaves for New York: 'I'll make Israel's voice heard at the UN'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is taking off for New York, just prior to 1:00a.m. Israel time.

Bennett will address the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, and is expected to focus on the Iranian threat.

"I am very happy to bring the voice of Israel," Bennett said before taking off from Ben Gurion International Airport. "We do not define ourselves according to others - not Iran, and not the Palestinians."

"I propose that the Palestinian and Iranian leaders busy themselves with improving the lives of their citizens, and not busy themselves obsessively with Israel.

"Recently, there were a few important moments, most prominent among them the sweeping victory in the US House of Representatives. In the moment of truth, the Americans support us, with overwhelming support. There is a small anti-Israel group which makes a lot of noise, but they failed."

Bennett is scheduled to land in New York at 5:20a.m. local time on Sunday morning, and later that day he will meet ministers from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. On Monday he will address the United Nations, meeting afterwards with its Secretary General, António Guterres.

During his trip, Bennett will meet the heads of Jewish organizations, as well as US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. He is scheduled to fly home on Wednesday, landing in Israel at 7:30p.m. Israel time.

Earlier this week, Bennett's spokesman said that his speech would be different in style from those of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - there would be no aids, Bristol boards, illustrations, or other props. The core of the speech will be the defense of the State of Israel against those in the world who judge it unfairly, including international institutions and the United Nations.

The Likud responded: "Bennett's obsession with differentiating himself from Netanyahu is costing the State of Israel dearly in the struggle against the coronavirus, the struggle against the Iranian nuclear threat and the political struggle against the Palestinians."