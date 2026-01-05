Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented tonight (Monday) the "Benefits Law" - a program for active reserve soldiers, and announced that he would cancel the draft law on the first day of the next government - if he leads it.

"On the first day of the government I will form, we will cancel the Draft Law, an un-Jewish and anti-Zionist law that weakens the IDF. Tens of thousands consciously choose evasion. There is no greater desecration [of God's name] than this," Bennett declared.

Among the key benefits in the plan he presented: one million shekels for purchasing a first home, priority in all state housing tenders, and public services at half price, including electricity, water, property tax, public transportation, and even a vehicle driving test.

"This is how it will work," explained the former prime minister. "We will take the twenty-five billion shekels currently going to draft dodgers and coalition funds and transfer it all to those who serve. There are three levels. At the top of the pyramid - active reserve soldiers. Every active reservist will receive a grant of one million shekels for their first home, free daycare for children ages zero to three, and a permanent 50% discount on electricity, water, and property tax, as long as they continue to serve in reserves. These aren't perks; this is a game-changer that will change your life. You fight for the home, so you get a home."

"At the second level: Anyone who has served or is serving full regular service will receive a huge boost at the start of their life: a free bachelor’s degree for all soldiers, not just combat soldiers, a free master’s degree for combatants, five years of free public transportation after release, and one thousand shekels per month for each child to subsidize daycare from zero to three years old. At the third and lowest level: Those who choose not to serve - simply will not receive. "This is how we flip the pyramid in Israel," Bennett emphasized.

He argued that "our plan will release over one hundred billion shekels into the economy, which is currently being wasted due to the evasion mechanism. The Benefits Law will change the structure of the Israeli economy for generations and will save both the economy and the serving public from inevitable collapse. You will see how this law will bring thousands of haredi young people to join us in the IDF."

In conclusion, Bennett said he would demand that all his future government members support this plan. "Support for the Benefits Law will be a condition for anyone who wants to join a government led by me."