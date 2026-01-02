A poll conducted by the "Lazar Research Institute," published today (Friday) in the newspaper Ma'ariv, shows that the Likud party has gained two seats this week. This comes in the wake of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US and his meeting with President Donald Trump.

As a result of Likud's strength, the coalition also gains two seats, reaching 52. On the other hand, the bloc of Netanyahu's opponents (excluding Hadash-Ta’al and Ra'am) weakens to 58, due to the decline in Naftali Bennett's party from 21 seats to 19.

According to the data, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 27 seats, Naftali Bennett's party would get 19, the Democrats would receive 10, Yesh Atid would have 10, Yisrael Beiteinu would get 10, Otzma Yehudit would get 10, Yashar would have 9, Shas would have 8, United Torah Judaism would have 7, Hadash-Ta’al would get 5, and Ra'am would also get 5.

The Religious Zionist Party is currently below the electoral threshold but is closest to it. Following them in the rankings are the Reservists' Party, Blue and White, and Balad.