Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett laid the blame for the deadly mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney on the Australian government.

"The writing was on the wall. The Australian government bears responsibility," Bennett stated. "Tonight, Jews were attacked in Australia in the Bondi Beach Hanukkah massacre. A Jewish holiday gathering turned into a scene of terror. This is a moment of grief, and time for accountability."

He added: "I have just spoken with several Jewish community leaders in Sydney. They are fearful and outraged. For months, they warned of rising antisemitism. The writing was on the wall. It was ignored. This violence did not come out of nowhere. When antisemitic hatred is tolerated and threats are downplayed, attacks become inevitable."

Bennett demanded "that the Australian government take immediate, decisive action to protect Jewish communities and confront antisemitism as the serious threat it is."

"Statements of sympathy are no longer enough. Jews should not have to fear for their lives anywhere, including Australia," Bennett concluded.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli also responded to the shooting in Australia and said: "Over the past hour, I have held a series of conversations with leaders of the Jewish community in Australia, following the most severe and devastating terrorist attack ever carried out against the Jewish community in the country. Dozens were harmed - both killed and wounded."

"On behalf of the State of Israel", he added, "I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those murdered, and wish a full and speedy recovery to the many injured".

"A government that normalized boycotts against Jews solely because they are Jewish, normalized marches in which flags of Al-Qaeda and Hamas were openly displayed, and for two years failed to act decisively against serious antisemitic incidents, bears full responsibility for the horrific scenes we witnessed today", the Minister of Diaspora Affairs stated.

He concluded: "Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs is fully prepared and has offered its full support and assistance to the Jewish community in Australia during these difficult hours".