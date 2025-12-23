Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a harsh statement today (Tuesday) attacking Prime Minister Netanyahu following the recent revelations in the "QatarGate" scandal.

"These days, the people of Israel are being exposed to the most serious security affair: from the innermost sanctum of Israel's security, the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu's closest advisors operated on behalf of the enemy state of Qatar, for money from Qatar, and all this during a time of war against Hamas, the organization Qatar serves as patron for," Bennett opened.

He added that "the materials present a detailed and horrifying picture: how these advisors worked diligently to promote Qatar's interests, exploiting their special status as representatives of the Prime Minister. After every such action, they sent reports of the results of their actions to their Qatari operators."

"I'll be clear: Qatar is Hamas. While our brave soldiers fight and fall in battles against Hamas in the alleys of Khan Yunis, these advisors work for pay on behalf of Qatar, which finances Hamas militants. This betrayal is a knife to the hearts of our brave soldiers, and a knife to the heart of all of Israel. This is the most severe betrayal in the history of the State of Israel because, unlike previous traitors like Mordechai Vanunu and Udi Adiv, this comes from the most senior and powerful people in Israel. We must honestly admit that implanting agents in the Prime Minister's Office is a significant intelligence-security success for our enemies, Qatar," Bennett emphasized.

He questioned why the Prime Minister is not taking action regarding the scandal. "I am not claiming, at this stage, that Netanyahu gave the order to act on behalf of Qatar, or even that he knew his advisors were receiving hundreds of thousands of shekels from the enemy. But I definitely ask a simple question: why is Netanyahu silent? Why does he continue to cover up the betrayal in his office? After he became aware of the affair, he should have been the first to cry out and take action!"

"I was Prime Minister. I know the weight of responsibility and the sanctity of Israel’s security. In such a situation, I would- and every one of you would-immediately fire the errant advisors, urgently summon the head of the Shin Bet and the police commissioner, and demand they launch a thorough security investigation to expose the entire network of agents, ensuring that my office and my staff are completely clean. But Mr. Netanyahu does exactly the opposite: from the moment the affair was exposed, he and his people have taken every action to obstruct the investigation of the truth, as we saw even in last night's publication."

Bennett called on the Shin Bet and the police to investigate the matter. "In the current situation, where a heavy cloud of suspicion looms over us, I appeal to the Shin Bet and the Israeli police: your national duty is to pursue this investigation to the fullest. All of Israel expects this, and you have our full support. This is a defining moment for our existence as a nation. I trust our security and law enforcement agencies to act quickly and not abandon the security of the state."

In response, Likud stated: "Srulik Einhorn and Eli Feldstein were never part of the Prime Minister's office. In all the materials that have been exposed, there is not a shred of involvement from the Prime Minister's office or its representatives; on the contrary. From the start of the war, the Prime Minister's office and the Prime Minister have attacked Qatar, and Qatar has repeatedly attacked the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has also faced severe criticism from the Israeli media and senior security officials for attacking Qatar, claiming it jeopardizes the hostage deal."

"It would be better for Bennett to look at himself when using the word 'betrayal.' Bennett betrayed his voters when he formed a government with the Muslim Brotherhood, which Bennett himself described as a sister movement to Hamas. Bennett will betray again, just as his partners Yair Golan and Gadi Eisenkot said. He will try again to form a far-left government dependent on the Muslim Brotherhood. Bennett brought thousands of Gazan workers into Israel, laying the groundwork for 10/07. Bennett, the arch-liar, is fabricating blood libels. Even though Bennett knows that the court has already ruled that QatarGate is a 'Qatar fake' and there is no crime, he recycles lies to divert attention from the serious materials exposed in the hacking of his phone, which are being kept hidden from the public," read the Likud response.