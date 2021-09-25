PM Bennett to speak to media before leaving for United Nations

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday night will issue a statement to the media at Ben Gurion International Airport, prior to his flight to the US.

Bennett is expected to land in New York early on Sunday morning, and at 6:00p.m. he will meet Bahrain's Foreign Minister and the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Minister for State Issues in the Foreign Ministry. The meeting will be held at the Regency Hotel and will be covered by official photographers.

On Monday at 9:00a.m., Bennett will address the United Nations General Assembly. Following that, at 9:45a.m., he will meet United Nations Secretary General António Guterres. Later, at 11:30a.m., Bennett will hold a press briefing at the Regency Hotel.

In the afternoon, at 1:30p.m., Bennett will speak before the Jewish Federations of North America and the leaders of other organizations, at the Safra Center. At 4:30p.m. Bennett will meet US Ambassador to the Untied Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Regency Hotel.

Tuesday is the last day of the Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) holiday, and Bennett does not have anything scheduled for that day.

On Wednesday, when Diaspora Jews are celebrating the eighth day of Sukkot observed outside Israel, Bennett will head home, leaving the US at 2:00a.m. and landing in Israel at 7:30p.m. Israel time.