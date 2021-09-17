Blinken urges more Arab countries to normalize ties with Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday hosted a virtual meeting with ministers from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco - the three countries which signed normalization agreements with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords.

During the meeting, held to mark the one-year anniversary of the signing of the agreements, Blinken called on more Arab nations to recognize Israel. He made clear that President Joe Biden supported the Abraham Accords, which were brokered by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

"We will encourage more countries to follow the lead of the Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. We want to widen the circle of peaceful diplomacy," the Secretary of State said.

"This administration will continue to build on the successful efforts of the last administration to keep normalization marching forward," he added.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who took part in the call, said that he would visit Bahrain later this month in a first visit by an Israeli foreign minister.

"We have to also mention the fact that this Abraham Accords club is open for new members," Lapid said.

"One of our common goals is to make sure that other countries will follow suit and join us in these accords and in this new era of cooperation and friendship," he added.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said in his remarks that the normalization was no substitute for an accord with Palestinian Arabs.

"Morocco believes that there is no other alternative to a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state," he said.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani called for a push for “a just and comprehensive resolution” of the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

Earlier this week, State Department spokesperson Ned Price issued a video statement on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords.

“We are thrilled to celebrate tomorrow’s one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain. We also celebrate the agreement between Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco to normalize relations,” said Price.

“We strongly support these agreements and look forward to advancing other opportunities to expand cooperation between Israel and countries around the world.”

In May, Biden spoke by phone with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and stressed the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

A later report indicated that the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel, in a rare carryover of a signature Trump administration policy by and other Democrats.

