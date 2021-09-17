Watch: Video conference marking Abraham Accords anniversary

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will hold a joint video call today with the US Secretary of State, with the participation of colleagues from Morocco and the Gulf states.

Today at 16:00, a video call will be held to mark the anniversary of the Abraham Accords and the peace and normalization they brought, as well as to consider the future of the states involved, at the invitation of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The conversation will be attended by Nasser Burita, the Moroccan Foreign Minister, Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the President of the UAE, and until recently, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid bin Abdullah al-Khalifa, Ambassador of Bahrain to the United States.

The call will be broadcast live on the State Department website.