Biden stresses importance of Abraham Accords in conversation with UAE Crown Prince

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Tuesday with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

During the conversation, Biden stressed the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel. The two countries normalized ties as part of the Abraham Accords which were signed during the Trump administration.

“The President congratulated the Crown Prince on the United Arab Emirates’ upcoming 50th anniversary of independence, and reflected on the collaborative efforts the United States and the United Arab Emirates have undertaken on issues ranging from space to climate to defense and security,” the White House said in a statement published following the meeting.

The two leaders “discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, the nuclear and regional dimensions of the threat posed by Iran, as well as the common quest for de-escalation and peace in the Middle East,” the statement added.

“In that regard, the President underlined the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. He expressed his full support for strengthening and expanding these arrangements. President Biden and the Crown Prince agreed on the priority of working together to address conflicts, including the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.”