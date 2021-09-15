State Department spokesperson: We strongly support the Abraham Accords

State Department spokesperson Ned Price issued a video statement on Tuesday on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords.

“We are thrilled to celebrate tomorrow’s one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain. We also celebrate the agreement between Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco to normalize relations,” said Price.

“We strongly support these agreements and look forward to advancing other opportunities to expand cooperation between Israel and countries around the world.”

“We also hope that as Israel and other countries in the region join together in common effort to build bridges and create new avenues for dialogue and exchange, we are able to make tangible progress towards the goal of advancing a negotiated peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” said Price.

While the Abraham Accords were an initiative of former US President Donald Trump, they have been backed by the Biden administration as well.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said shortly after he took office that the Biden administration supports the Abraham Accords.

“We think that Israel normalizing relations with its neighbors and other countries in the region is a very positive development, and so we applauded them. We hope that there may be an opportunity to build on them in the coming months and years ahead,” he said at the time.

In May, President Joe Biden spoke by phone with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and stressed the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

A later report indicated that the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel, in a rare carryover of a signature Trump administration policy by and other Democrats.