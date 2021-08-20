Syria urges UN to take action against Israel

The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Friday appealed to the UN to "take the immediate necessary measures" to prevent further attacks by Israel on its territory, Ynet reports.

The appeal follows Thursday night’s air strike which was attributed to Israel and which targeted parts of Damascus and the region of Homs in western Syria.

At least four people were reported killed in the attack. The UK based Syrian Observatory for Human rights claimed those killed were members of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

On Thursday night, hours after the air strike, Lebanon's Defense Minister, Zeina Akar, condemned it and said Israel "blatantly violated Lebanon's airspace at low altitude, causing a state of panic among citizens."

She said the attack violated UN Security Council resolution 1701 to resolve the 2006 Lebanon war and called on the UN to deter Israel from carrying out air strikes on Syria using Lebanese airspace.

Akar said she had sent a complaint to the United Nations on the matter.

Earlier this month, IDF fighter jets attacked areas in Lebanon from which rockets were fired toward the State of Israel as well as infrastructure used for terrorism.

Another target was attacked in an area from which rockets were fired in the past.

The Israeli air strikes followed the firing of three missiles from Lebanon towards Israel, with one falling short and landing in Lebanon.

