Earlier this week, IDF soldiers completed an operation in the area of Rafid in southern Syria to apprehend a suspected terrorist affiliated with ISIS.

The soldiers completed the operation in cooperation with IDF intelligence, and transferred the suspect for further processing in Israeli territory.

During the Wednesday operation, weapons were located and confiscated.

"IDF troops continue to remain deployed along the Golan Heights border in order to protect the State of Israel and its citizens," a military statement stressed.

