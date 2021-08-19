Syrian media reports Israeli air strike near Damascus

Syrian media reported on Thursday evening that explosions had been heard in and around Damascus.

The Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV and state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses confronted an "Israeli aggression" in the Damascus countryside.

The Lebanese news site Elnashra reported that the source of the explosions in Damascus was an attack by the Israel Air Force.

On Tuesday night, Syrian news agencies reported that the IDF had launched attacks at northern Quneitra region, on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.

Two missiles were reportedly fired at a post near the village of Khachar, and explosions were reportedly heard in the area.

In late July, Syrian media reported that the country's air defense systems were activated following an Israeli air strike on the city of Homs.

The Syrian news agency reported at the time that the air defense systems had managed to intercept some of the missiles. Explosions were reportedly heard in the area, including in northern Lebanon.