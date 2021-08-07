Hassan Nasrallah: Israel is afraid to attack in Lebanon

Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of the Hezbollah terror organization, on Saturday marked 15 years since the Second Lebanon War, claiming that Israel is afraid of his organization.

In his speech, quoted in Hebrew on Israel Hayom's site, he responded to Israel's Wednesday night retaliation for the launching of three rockets into its territory.

"This is a dangerous development," Nasrallah said. "Israel miscalculated in a way that leaves its air attack without a response. We are brave enough to take responsibility for our actions."

"I applaud all those who stood by us during our years of battle against the Israeli enemy. Our central responsibility today is to preserve the opposition's achievements. Our greatest strategic achievement is the Second Lebanon War. Since then, Israel has not conducted aerial attacks on Lebanese territory - thanks to the deterrence which we created. In Lebanon, for the past 15 years, there has been security and quiet, such as there had not been since 1948.

"Israel is afraid to attack in Lebanon due to the internal consequences war has for them, and also because of their army. Israel is more afraid for its existence than ever, due to what is going on in Palestine and the strengthening of the opposing axis.

"Our message to Israel was that when they blow up open areas - we also blow up open areas. Any Israeli aerial attack in Lebanon will receive an appropriate and proportionate response. Our response reinforced the old status quo, which Israel had attempted to break.

Regarding the Lebanese Druze who seized a Hezbollah rocket launcher and gave it to the Lebanese army, Nasrallah threatened, "Those who attacked our men are not part of this world."