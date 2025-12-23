The blog InteliTimes recently published new details about a secret Hezbollah naval unit, following the interrogation of Imad Amahz, a senior officer in the organization, who was arrested by the IDF in northern Lebanon and brought to Israel.

According to the investigation, the purpose of Operations Unit 1200 is to develop an offensive and defensive naval force funded and managed by Iran's Quds Force. The unit operates under civilian cover, and its parent unit is Unit 7900, which specializes in coastal and anti-ship missiles and can strike targets hundreds of kilometers away, including gas platforms and shipping lanes.

It was also reported that Iran provides technological support and training for radar operators and early warning systems. The organization uses the Lebanese civilian maritime institute Marsti to train its forces.

Hezbollah's naval project was managed under the direct instructions of the group's secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah. Other key figures involved in leading the naval unit included Fuad Shukr, the head of the military staff who was eliminated in July 2024, and Ibrahim Qubeisi, the head of the missile array who was eliminated in September 2024. The central figure remaining responsible for the naval project is Ali Abd al-Hassan Nour al-Din, Shukr's son-in-law.