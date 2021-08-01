Foreign Ministry: 'Iran murdered two British and Romanian citizens'

The Foreign Ministry has released a statement regarding the attack on an Israeli-managed ship near the coast of Oman.

"Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) spoke tonight with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the attack on the ship in the Gulf of Oman, joint activity against Iranian terrorism, and the formulation of a real and effective international response to the incident," the Ministry statement read.

"During the weekend, Minister Lapid also spoke with his counterparts in Britain and Romania, to whom he expressed his condolences and discussed the threat posed by an Iran that repeatedly harms innocent civilians. Foreign Ministry staff are working in a long list of the world's capitals to urge condemnation of the incident and arrange an international response."

The statement emphasized: "Iran has now murdered two British and Romanian civilians. It repeatedly underestimates Israel's determination and commitment to defending itself and its interests."