The widespread protests in Iran are continuing, with demonstrators calling for the ayayollahs' deaths for in response to the collapse of the Iranian rial and the country’s deepening economic crisis.

This marks the largest wave of protests in the Islamic Republic since the 12-Day War with Israel about in June 2024.

President Masoud Pezeshkian called for dialogue with the demonstrators and attention to their “legitimate demands,” and, at least officially, the Iranian government announced efforts to address some of the economic problems that sparked the protests.

According to reports from opposition channel Iran International and other sources, protesters are chanting slogans against the regime, including, “Death to the dictator,” referring to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and calls for the return of the Pahlavi royal family.

Footage shows clashes between security forces and demonstrators, and the use of tear gas and live fire, alongside a heavy deployment of security personnel.

Violent protests were reported particularly in the provinces of Lorestan, Hamadan, and Fars, where a member of the Basij militia was killed and security forces were injured. Iranian authorities announced arrests of individuals they claimed were linked to “hostile groups” from the West.

The protests are fueled by a severe economic crisis, exacerbated by the rial’s drop to a historic low of roughly 1.38 million rials per dollar. In response, a new chief was appointed to the country's central bank, in an attempt to curb inflation.

Despite the protests, there is currently no organization on the scale of the 2022 “Hijab Protest” or the 2019 fuel protests. Nevertheless, Iran’s state prosecutor warned that any attempt to exploit the economic protests to destabilize the country will face a firm response from the judiciary.