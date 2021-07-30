Gantz and Kochavi hold assessment following attack on Israeli-managed ship

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi held a security consultation on Friday following the attack on an Israeli-managed ship in the Persian Gulf in which two people were killed.

An Israeli official commented on the attack on the ship and said, "Iran is sowing violence and destruction in every corner of the region. Out of eagerness to attack an Israeli target, they have complicated and incriminated themselves by killing foreign civilians. The masks are coming off and it is impossible to pretend that the nature of the Iranian regime is unknown."

"Iran is not just a problem of Israel, it is a global problem, and its behavior endangers global shipping and trade. Our campaign against them will continue," the source added.

Zodiac Maritime, the Israeli company that manages the ship attacked off the coast of Oman, confirmed earlier on Friday that two individuals on board have died due to the attack.

"Two crew members, one a Romanian citizen and the other a British citizen, died from their wounds shortly after the attack," the company stated. "From preliminary reports, the attack was carried out by an unmanned aircraft."

The vessel is reportedly a Japanese tanker named M/T Mercer Street. It was sailing from Tanzania to the UAE without a cargo when it was reportedly set upon by pirates.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)