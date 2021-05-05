Report: Netanyahu demands responsibility for relations with world powers

As part of the negotiations between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Yamina chief MK Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu has requested to retain responsibility for Israel's relationship with world powers, reports said.

Under a theoretical rotation for the position of prime minister, Netanyahu is demanding that during his time as "alternate prime minister," during the first year of the coalition, he remain the person responsible for relations with world powers, including, first and foremost, Russia and the US.

According to the Kan News report, Bennett has not rejected the demand, but said that Netanyahu needs to first show that he has options for forming a government.

Netanyahu has a close relationship with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and has reached an agreement with him under which Russia will turn a blind eye to Israeli actions in Syria, so long as they target only Iranian entrenchment which constitutes a threat to Israel.

Over the years, thousands of attacks have been carried out, for which Israel is assumed responsible, with Syria retaliating only symbolically a handful of times.