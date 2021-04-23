Ukrainian ambassador: We asked Netanyahu to serve as a mediator with Russia

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, told i24NEWS on Thursday that Ukraine had asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to serve as a mediator in the talks between it and Russia.

According to the ambassador, Netanyahu agreed to the request and even spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"What we have already asked of the Israeli Prime Minister is to be involved as a possible mediator in this matter, because he has good relations with both Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky," said Ambassador Korniychuk.

"I am happy to say that the Prime Minister did not refuse the request. He said he would do his best. Again, we are very happy that Mr. Netanyahu did not reject this request, on the contrary. He has shown that he is very interested in this and that he is ready to help."

Ambassador Korniychuk noted that the initial appeal to Prime Minister Netanyahu was made towards the end of 2020 and that the talks between Putin and Zelensky on the issue of Ukraine-Russia were held during the months of February and March 2021.

The Prime Minister's Office chose not to comment.