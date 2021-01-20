A lawyer from California has published a call for Iran to wipe out the Jews

California lawyer Farhad Khorasani had been cleared of wrongdoing by the California Bar Association’s disciplinary panel, despite social media posts deriding the Holocaust, praising Adolf Hitler, and calling on Iran to carry out a genocide against Jews.

Although the posts in question have already been removed or blocked from the sites on which they were posted, screenshots of the posts by a legal associate were submitted to the bar along with a complaint to have him disciplined or disbarred. The bar concluded an investigation with the verdict “no actionable conduct."

One such post accuses worldwide Jewry of using the historical spectacle of the Holocaust as a ‘tool to be manipulated’, while others blame the Israeli Mossad for assassinating an Iranian nuclear scientist. Khorasani calls this an ‘act of war’ and calls on Iran to lead the way in wiping out the Jews.

Further comments celebrate the recent death of notable Jewish figures such as Sheldon Adelson, a philanthropist who dedicated considerable time and resources to the State of Israel.

Screenshots of Khorasani's posts carried by the blog Israellycool showed the attorney had praised Adolf Hitler, and called for a "new Hitler" to emerge.

"The Jew anywhere is an existential threat to Aryans, muslims, and Iranians everywhere," Khorasani wrote. "Hitler has proved that he knew these terrorist semites very well. Hitler was right, we need a new Hitler."

Legal colleagues wrote to Viva Mena to say that they are shocked to see this kind of content from Khorasani, and that he never expressed such sentiments in law school.