Tel Aviv Mayor: Time for a new culture of leadership

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai officially announced on Tuesday evening the establishment of his new party, named "The Israelis", together with Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, who left the Blue and White party just hours earlier.

In a televised speech, Huldai attacked the current leadership, claiming that he has the ability to bring a different kind of culture of leadership. "The problem is that we have gotten used to it. We have gotten used to splitting and lying," he said.

"We have become accustomed to a crazy government that does not know how to run anything. The worst thing is to get used to it, to lower your head and give up. I refuse to get used to it," he declared.

"I tell you today, we will not get used to a Prime Minister with indictments, we will not get used to harassment, baseless hatred and harm to democracy and the Supreme Court," Huldai added. "We will not get used to a million unemployed and to businesses which are collapsing."

"I decided that I could not stand idly by,” he added.

The Likud responded, "We wish success to Gantz (who earlier had delivered a statement in which he declared his intention to run in the upcoming election -ed.) and to Huldai while Prime Minister Netanyahu brings millions of vaccines to Israel, takes Israel out of the coronavirus crisis and brings life back to normal."