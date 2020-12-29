Justice Minister leaves Blue and White party

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn announced Tuesday afternoon that he is leaving the Blue and White party, and that he will run with the new party being formed by Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.

“We will offer a political home to hundreds of thousands of Israelis,” said Nissenkorn. “We’ll do that with actions, not just talk.”

The announcement comes just hours before Blue and White chief and Defense Minister Benny Gantz is slated to hold a press conference Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. Gantz is expected to formally launch Blue and White’s 2021 election campaign at tonight’s press conference.

Coalition chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) responded to Nissenkorn’s announcement, saying: “Nissenkorn and Huldai are the perfect match for the Israeli Left. And they give right-wing voters all the more reasons why they need to vote for the Likud.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh announced that she would not run in the upcoming elections with Blue and White, and hinted at a possible run with another faction.