Britain's independent government adviser on antisemitism, Lord John Mann, is launching an investigation into allegations of discrimination against Jewish employees at the BBC, according to a Thursday report in The Guardian.

Mann said whistleblowers had described a “hostile work environment" and that BBC management had failed to adequately address his previous warnings.

According to The Guardian, the investigation follows the departure of former BBC documentary commissioning editor Lucie Kon, who received a six-figure settlement after alleging antisemitism following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

The broadcaster's internal review did not uphold Kon's antisemitism allegations, although it acknowledged shortcomings.

Mann intends to determine whether the discrimination is institutional and present his findings to BBC management and government ministers in the spring.

The Guardian reported that the BBC had not received notification of the investigation. The broadcaster stressed that it takes discrimination allegations seriously and has introduced mandatory antisemitism training for employees.

Kon welcomed the investigation, saying Jewish employees were struggling and feared speaking out.

The BBC's coverage of Israel and the war against Hamas has regularly come under criticism, including accusations of anti-Israel bias and inadequate scrutiny of terrorist organizations.

In November 2023, the broadcaster apologized after incorrectly reporting that Israeli troops were targeting medical personnel during fighting in and around Gaza's Shifa Hospital.

The BBC also faced criticism over its initial coverage of an explosion at a Gaza hospital, which it wrongly attributed to Israel. The IDF subsequently presented evidence that the explosion had been caused by a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad.

The broadcaster later acknowledged that “it was false to speculate" about responsibility for the blast.

More recently, the BBC came under scrutiny over its documentary “Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone," after it emerged that the narrator was the son of a senior Hamas official.